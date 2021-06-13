Foundry Partners LLC Sells 3,750 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Foundry Partners LLC reduced its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,750 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.08% of United Rentals worth $19,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 19.0% in the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 1,122 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 46.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 298,285 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,227,000 after buying an additional 95,104 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 3.4% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 401,355 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $132,171,000 after buying an additional 13,084 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter worth about $916,000. Institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total transaction of $862,245.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,576,465.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE URI traded up $2.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $305.34. 963,305 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 644,371. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $326.88. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.51 and a 52 week high of $354.60.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 29.36% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on URI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on United Rentals from $280.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on United Rentals from $246.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Argus upped their target price on United Rentals from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on United Rentals from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $286.77.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

