Foundry Partners LLC Sells 37,968 Shares of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)

Foundry Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 278,349 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 37,968 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.27% of Cimarex Energy worth $16,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cimarex Energy by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,956,077 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $591,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,492 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Cimarex Energy by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,238,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $132,939,000 after purchasing an additional 262,132 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,842,025 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $69,094,000 after acquiring an additional 97,439 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,195,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,859,000 after acquiring an additional 39,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,191,242 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,683,000 after acquiring an additional 155,410 shares in the last quarter. 91.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cimarex Energy alerts:

Cimarex Energy stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.55. 1,518,778 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,014,623. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.59. Cimarex Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $22.39 and a 1 year high of $74.92.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $679.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $584.19 million. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 17.85% and a negative net margin of 60.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Cimarex Energy’s payout ratio is 77.70%.

Several research firms have recently commented on XEC. Credit Suisse Group lowered Cimarex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Truist boosted their price target on Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Cimarex Energy from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cimarex Energy from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.52.

Cimarex Energy Profile

Cimarex Energy Co is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Its activities include drilling, completing and operating wells. It operates through the following areas: Permian Basin, Mid-Continent, and Others in Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded by F. H. Merelli in February 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Article: What is a capital gains distribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Cimarex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimarex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.