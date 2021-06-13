Foundry Partners LLC Sells 65,250 Shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Foundry Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,490,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 65,250 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.54% of Lexington Realty Trust worth $16,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,774,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $586,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,211 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,368,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,017,000 after purchasing an additional 555,403 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $41,530,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,568,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,895,000 after purchasing an additional 29,115 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,819,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,327,000 after purchasing an additional 673,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Lexington Realty Trust alerts:

Lexington Realty Trust stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,512,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,378,861. Lexington Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $13.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 60.26% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $92.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Lexington Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 56.58%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

About Lexington Realty Trust

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

Recommended Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Lexington Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexington Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.