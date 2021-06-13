Foundry Partners LLC Sells 67,445 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Foundry Partners LLC reduced its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 520,280 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 67,445 shares during the period. The Bank of New York Mellon accounts for approximately 0.8% of Foundry Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of The Bank of New York Mellon worth $24,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 909,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,597,000 after buying an additional 72,942 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 13.5% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 49,973 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 5,959 shares in the last quarter. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth about $1,061,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,301,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,256,000 after purchasing an additional 23,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 40,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 5,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

BK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays upped their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America raised The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total transaction of $1,637,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,367,468.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 10,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total transaction of $510,069.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,173,844.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 58,378 shares of company stock worth $2,793,344 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BK traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.41. 3,568,978 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,375,280. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.09. The stock has a market cap of $44.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $32.65 and a 12 month high of $52.90.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other. The Investment Service segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, collateral management, and tri-party services.

