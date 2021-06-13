Foundry Partners LLC Sells 9,950 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Foundry Partners LLC reduced its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,021,930 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 9,950 shares during the quarter. HP comprises 1.1% of Foundry Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.08% of HP worth $32,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RWC Asset Management LLP grew its position in HP by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 5,415,452 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $133,165,000 after buying an additional 647,277 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC boosted its stake in HP by 168.4% in the first quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 99,167 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 62,215 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of HP by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 409,429 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $10,068,000 after purchasing an additional 179,277 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of HP by 344.8% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 99,030 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after buying an additional 76,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the fourth quarter valued at $6,810,000. 75.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HP stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.08. The stock had a trading volume of 11,422,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,325,645. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.67 and a 12 month high of $36.00. The firm has a market cap of $36.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.57.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. HP had a negative return on equity of 143.70% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.21%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HPQ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of HP in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

