Foundry Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Foundry Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,470,301 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 44,001 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.46% of F.N.B. worth $18,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FNB. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of F.N.B. by 203,033.3% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 18,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 18,273 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of F.N.B. by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 59,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of F.N.B. by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 250,242 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 67,386 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of F.N.B. by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,845,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,534,000 after acquiring an additional 380,735 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of F.N.B. by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 915,033 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,693,000 after acquiring an additional 137,953 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

FNB traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,478,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,459,837. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.14. F.N.B. Co. has a 1 year low of $6.37 and a 1 year high of $13.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.35.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. F.N.B. had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $305.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.37 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on F.N.B. in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.