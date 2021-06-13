Fourthstone LLC Buys 17,727 Shares of Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF)

Fourthstone LLC grew its stake in Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) by 27.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,516 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,727 shares during the quarter. Orrstown Financial Services comprises about 0.9% of Fourthstone LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Fourthstone LLC owned about 0.72% of Orrstown Financial Services worth $1,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 12,645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,589 shares of the bank’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 306.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,124 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Orrstown Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of Orrstown Financial Services stock opened at $25.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $281.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.40 and a 1 year high of $25.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.13.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $29.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.00 million. Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 24.62% and a return on equity of 13.73%. Equities analysts anticipate that Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, working capital, construction, and other commercial purpose loans, as well as industrial loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; agribusiness loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

