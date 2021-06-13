Fourthstone LLC Buys Shares of 33,958 Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF)

Fourthstone LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 33,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,000. Franklin Financial Services makes up about 0.5% of Fourthstone LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Fourthstone LLC owned approximately 0.77% of Franklin Financial Services at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FRAF. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Franklin Financial Services by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 259,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,089,000 after acquiring an additional 24,236 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its position in Franklin Financial Services by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 102,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 11,278 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Franklin Financial Services by 262.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 9,719 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Franklin Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Franklin Financial Services by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. 24.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FRAF stock opened at $30.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.27. Franklin Financial Services Co. has a 1-year low of $19.60 and a 1-year high of $34.38. The stock has a market cap of $133.79 million, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Franklin Financial Services (NASDAQ:FRAF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Franklin Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 25.96%. The business had revenue of $15.07 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. This is an increase from Franklin Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

About Franklin Financial Services

Franklin Financial Services Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Farmers and Merchants Trust Company of Chambersburg that provides commercial, retail banking, and trust services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Pennsylvania.

