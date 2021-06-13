Fourthstone LLC Buys Shares of 85,243 Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY)

Fourthstone LLC bought a new stake in Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 85,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,000. Unity Bancorp makes up about 0.9% of Fourthstone LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Fourthstone LLC owned approximately 0.82% of Unity Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNTY. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Unity Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,822,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Unity Bancorp by 9.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 467,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,284,000 after purchasing an additional 42,083 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Unity Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 97.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 33,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 16,778 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 229.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 16,310 shares during the period. 48.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Unity Bancorp alerts:

Shares of UNTY opened at $22.59 on Friday. Unity Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.56 and a 12 month high of $24.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.39 million, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. Unity Bancorp had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $21.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.80 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Unity Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a boost from Unity Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Unity Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.44%.

In other Unity Bancorp news, Director Vincent Geraci sold 1,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total transaction of $41,496.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Laureen Cook sold 8,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $171,724.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,856 shares in the company, valued at $296,795.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,831 shares of company stock worth $699,694 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 31.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UNTY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unity Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Unity Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th.

Unity Bancorp Company Profile

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.