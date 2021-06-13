Fourthstone LLC Cuts Holdings in Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC)

Fourthstone LLC lessened its position in shares of Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,540 shares during the period. Plumas Bancorp makes up 3.2% of Fourthstone LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Fourthstone LLC owned about 4.22% of Plumas Bancorp worth $6,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $367,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Plumas Bancorp by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Plumas Bancorp by 189.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 9,087 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Plumas Bancorp by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 238,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,602,000 after buying an additional 35,866 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 99.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLBC opened at $31.00 on Friday. Plumas Bancorp has a 12 month low of $18.70 and a 12 month high of $32.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.20 million, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.65.

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.83 million for the quarter. Plumas Bancorp had a net margin of 31.61% and a return on equity of 16.15%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th.

Plumas Bancorp Profile

Plumas Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and middle market businesses, and individuals in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking, interest-bearing checking, public funds and business sweep, savings, and retirement accounts, as well as time and remote deposits.

