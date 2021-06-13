Fourthstone LLC Cuts Stock Position in Community Bankers Trust Co. (NASDAQ:ESXB)

Fourthstone LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Community Bankers Trust Co. (NASDAQ:ESXB) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,264,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,577 shares during the period. Community Bankers Trust makes up approximately 5.5% of Fourthstone LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Fourthstone LLC’s holdings in Community Bankers Trust were worth $11,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Community Bankers Trust by 302.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Community Bankers Trust by 75.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Bankers Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Bankers Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Community Bankers Trust by 87.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares during the last quarter.

ESXB stock opened at $11.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.13. Community Bankers Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $4.46 and a 52-week high of $12.08.

Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $15.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.59 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Community Bankers Trust’s payout ratio is currently 18.75%.

Community Bankers Trust Company Profile

Community Bankers Trust Corporation operates as the holding company for Essex Bank that provides financial services primarily to individuals, small businesses, and commercial companies. It offers individual and commercial demand and time deposit accounts; and commercial and industrial, consumer and small business, and real estate and mortgage loans.

