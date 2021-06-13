Fourthstone LLC Grows Stake in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF)

Fourthstone LLC grew its stake in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) by 25.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,259 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,884 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group makes up about 1.7% of Fourthstone LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Fourthstone LLC owned about 0.99% of Summit Financial Group worth $3,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SMMF. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Summit Financial Group by 304.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Summit Financial Group by 86.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,373 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $168,000. NTV Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Summit Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Summit Financial Group alerts:

Shares of SMMF opened at $23.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.50. Summit Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.13 and a 12-month high of $27.40.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $31.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.40 million. Summit Financial Group had a net margin of 27.00% and a return on equity of 13.39%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Summit Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Summit Financial Group’s payout ratio is 28.22%.

In other news, Director Jason A. Kitzmiller acquired 2,070 shares of Summit Financial Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.15 per share, for a total transaction of $49,990.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,140.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Summit Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Summit Financial Group Company Profile

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, and Shenandoah Valley and Southwestern regions of Virginia, and the Central region of Kentucky.

Read More: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.