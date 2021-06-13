Fourthstone LLC Has $2.38 Million Stock Position in Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF)

Fourthstone LLC cut its holdings in Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,865 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 30,100 shares during the quarter. Malvern Bancorp makes up 1.2% of Fourthstone LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Fourthstone LLC owned approximately 1.68% of Malvern Bancorp worth $2,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,858 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. 58.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MLVF shares. TheStreet cut shares of Malvern Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Malvern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:MLVF opened at $18.76 on Friday. Malvern Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $11.02 and a one year high of $19.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $142.95 million, a P/E ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.58.

Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The savings and loans company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.11. Malvern Bancorp had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Malvern Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Malvern Bancorp Company Profile

Malvern Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Malvern Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer and business customers in Pennsylvania. The company accepts checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, time and savings accounts, interest and non-interest bearing accounts, NOW accounts, and CDARS/ICS reciprocal deposits.

