Fourthstone LLC Has $6.31 Million Stock Holdings in Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN)

Fourthstone LLC grew its position in Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 404,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 61,555 shares during the period. Colony Bankcorp makes up 3.1% of Fourthstone LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Fourthstone LLC owned approximately 4.25% of Colony Bankcorp worth $6,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Colony Bankcorp by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 3,801 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 4.7% during the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 53,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 473,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,390,000 after purchasing an additional 68,564 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 120.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Colony Bankcorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Colony Bankcorp stock opened at $17.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $169.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83. Colony Bankcorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.52 and a 52-week high of $19.59.

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.16. Colony Bankcorp had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $22.86 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Colony Bankcorp, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Colony Bankcorp’s dividend payout ratio is 32.03%.

In related news, Director Meagan M. Mowry purchased 3,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.71 per share, with a total value of $49,737.86. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,411 shares in the company, valued at $100,716.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Lee Bagwell acquired 3,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.14 per share, with a total value of $51,899.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Colony Bankcorp in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

Colony Bankcorp Profile

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. The company also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

