Fourthstone LLC Makes New $1.36 Million Investment in Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST)

Fourthstone LLC bought a new position in Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 89,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,000. Primis Financial makes up about 0.7% of Fourthstone LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Fourthstone LLC owned 0.37% of Primis Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FRST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Primis Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,111,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Primis Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $305,000. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primis Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,090,000. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought a new stake in shares of Primis Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,379,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Primis Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. 62.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Primis Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.
Shares of Primis Financial stock opened at $15.50 on Friday. Primis Financial Corp. has a one year low of $8.02 and a one year high of $16.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.87. The company has a market cap of $380.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.10.
Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. Primis Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 22.35%. The company had revenue of $28.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.10 million. On average, analysts predict that Primis Financial Corp. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Primis Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.83%.
Primis Financial Profile
Primis Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Primis Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index
Receive News & Ratings for Primis Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primis Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.