Fourthstone LLC Raises Stock Position in Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR)

Fourthstone LLC boosted its stake in Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) by 109.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,845 shares during the period. Investar makes up about 0.9% of Fourthstone LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Fourthstone LLC owned approximately 0.87% of Investar worth $1,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISTR. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Investar by 298.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Investar by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Investar by 111.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Investar by 53.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Investar in the fourth quarter valued at about $181,000. 55.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ISTR opened at $22.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.97 million, a P/E ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.76. Investar Holding Co. has a one year low of $12.35 and a one year high of $23.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.03.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. Investar had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 17.50%. The company had revenue of $22.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.71 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Investar Holding Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This is an increase from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Investar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Investar from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Investar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Investar presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

