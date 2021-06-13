Fourthstone LLC Sells 1,037,109 Shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC)

Fourthstone LLC lowered its position in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) by 43.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,323,394 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,037,109 shares during the quarter. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp accounts for 5.8% of Fourthstone LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Fourthstone LLC owned 5.93% of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp worth $11,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its position in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,407,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,235,000 after acquiring an additional 331,991 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,063,345 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after acquiring an additional 6,530 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 873,776 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 20.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 423,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after acquiring an additional 71,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,096,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PMBC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

PMBC stock opened at $9.00 on Friday. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp has a twelve month low of $3.19 and a twelve month high of $9.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.88 million, a P/E ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.73.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $14.48 million during the quarter.

In other Pacific Mercantile Bancorp news, CEO Bradford R. Dinsmore acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.53 per share, with a total value of $63,975.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,208,743.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cindy Verity sold 71,489 shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total transaction of $626,958.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,008.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp operates as a holding company for the Pacific Mercantile Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses, professional firms, and individuals. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, interest-bearing term deposit accounts, savings and money market deposits, and time deposits.

