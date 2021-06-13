Fourthstone LLC Sells 15,032 Shares of HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF)

Fourthstone LLC cut its stake in shares of HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 462,491 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,032 shares during the period. HMN Financial makes up 4.6% of Fourthstone LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Fourthstone LLC owned 9.77% of HMN Financial worth $9,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HMNF. Otter Creek Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of HMN Financial by 1,094.9% in the first quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC now owns 25,057 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 22,960 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of HMN Financial by 45.5% in the first quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 6,206 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of HMN Financial by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 119,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of HMN Financial by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 29,919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the period. 53.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HMNF opened at $21.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.56. HMN Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.06 and a 12-month high of $21.19.

HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.69 million for the quarter. HMN Financial had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 25.84%.

In related news, CFO Jon J. Eberle sold 1,433 shares of HMN Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total value of $29,061.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,607 shares in the company, valued at $1,594,149.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jon J. Eberle sold 8,899 shares of HMN Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total value of $180,382.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,607 shares in the company, valued at $1,593,363.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About HMN Financial

HMN Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Home Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services. The company offers various deposit accounts, such as savings, interest bearing checking, non-interest bearing checking, money market, and certificate accounts.

