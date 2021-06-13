Fourthstone LLC Sells 241,366 Shares of Select Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLCT)

Fourthstone LLC cut its stake in shares of Select Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLCT) by 54.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 203,325 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 241,366 shares during the quarter. Select Bancorp comprises approximately 1.1% of Fourthstone LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Fourthstone LLC owned approximately 1.16% of Select Bancorp worth $2,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Select Bancorp by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,121 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Select Bancorp by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 850,249 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,052,000 after buying an additional 37,687 shares in the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in shares of Select Bancorp by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 315,582 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after buying an additional 37,590 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Select Bancorp by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 32,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Select Bancorp by 303.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. 45.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Select Bancorp alerts:

SLCT stock opened at $16.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Select Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.93 and a 12-month high of $17.23. The company has a market cap of $288.60 million, a PE ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 0.89.

Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. Select Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 18.26%. The firm had revenue of $17.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.90 million. As a group, analysts predict that Select Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Select Bancorp Company Profile

Select Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Select Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Select Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLCT).

Receive News & Ratings for Select Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.