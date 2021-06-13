Fourthstone LLC Trims Stock Holdings in FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW)

Fourthstone LLC lessened its stake in shares of FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) by 40.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,067 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,933 shares during the quarter. FS Bancorp accounts for about 0.8% of Fourthstone LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Fourthstone LLC owned approximately 0.59% of FS Bancorp worth $1,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FSBW. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of FS Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $302,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 217,547 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,923,000 after acquiring an additional 28,487 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,152 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Get FS Bancorp alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of FS Bancorp from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday.

NASDAQ FSBW opened at $70.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. FS Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $32.78 and a one year high of $73.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.31.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.64. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The company had revenue of $33.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.55 million. As a group, analysts forecast that FS Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. This is an increase from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. FS Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 12.04%.

In other news, CEO Joseph C. Adams sold 19,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total transaction of $1,322,215.20. Also, EVP Donn C. Costa sold 2,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total transaction of $141,343.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,030,514.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,262 shares of company stock valued at $2,485,658 in the last quarter. 11.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FS Bancorp Company Profile

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for FS Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.