Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:FLBR) Shares Sold by Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:FLBR) by 29.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,522,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,028,000 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd owned approximately 48.50% of Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF worth $52,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF during the 1st quarter worth $543,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 9,842 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FLBR opened at $25.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.99. Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $26.09.

