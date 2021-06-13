Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decline of 55.2% from the May 13th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 130,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NYSEAMERICAN FTF traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $9.21. The company had a trading volume of 264,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,368. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 12 month low of $8.21 and a 12 month high of $9.63.

Get Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.0783 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.20%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $184,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter.

About Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.