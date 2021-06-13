Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a growth of 168.4% from the May 13th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, Director Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 20,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.80 per share, with a total value of $247,398.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 25,249 shares of company stock valued at $297,294 over the last three months. Company insiders own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Frequency Electronics by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,136,426 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,489,000 after purchasing an additional 227,337 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Frequency Electronics by 6,836.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,399 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Frequency Electronics by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 278,333 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 11,268 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Frequency Electronics during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Frequency Electronics in the 1st quarter worth about $994,000. 62.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet cut Frequency Electronics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Frequency Electronics stock opened at $9.60 on Friday. Frequency Electronics has a 1-year low of $8.01 and a 1-year high of $13.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.29.

Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.67 million for the quarter. Frequency Electronics had a negative net margin of 7.53% and a negative return on equity of 6.77%.

About Frequency Electronics

Frequency Electronics, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time, frequency generation, and synchronization products and subsystems used in communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone, or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the United States military.

