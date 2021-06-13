Frontier Price Down 28.3% This Week (FRONT)

Frontier (CURRENCY:FRONT) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. Frontier has a total market capitalization of $34.19 million and approximately $9.24 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Frontier coin can now be purchased for $0.77 or 0.00002066 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Frontier has traded 28.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Frontier alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00059394 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003691 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00022234 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $298.19 or 0.00797362 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,049.80 or 0.08155129 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.79 or 0.00085006 BTC.

Frontier Coin Profile

Frontier (CRYPTO:FRONT) is a coin. Its launch date was September 11th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,243,750 coins. The official website for Frontier is frontier.xyz . Frontier’s official message board is medium.com/@Frontierwallet . Frontier’s official Twitter account is @FrontierDotXYZ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer. To date, it has added support for DeFi on Ethereum, Binance Chain, BandChain, Kava, and Harmony. Via StaFi Protocol, it will enter into the Polkadot ecosystem, and it will now put efforts towards Serum. “

Buying and Selling Frontier

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frontier should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Frontier using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Frontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Frontier and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.