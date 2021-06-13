FTX Token (FTT) Market Cap Reaches $3.03 Billion

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 13th. One FTX Token coin can now be purchased for $32.10 or 0.00084997 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, FTX Token has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. FTX Token has a total market capitalization of $3.03 billion and approximately $50.28 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00059204 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003725 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00022125 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $298.96 or 0.00791731 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,044.67 or 0.08063131 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00043669 BTC.

FTX Token Profile

FTX Token (CRYPTO:FTT) is a coin. It launched on December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 345,219,294 coins and its circulating supply is 94,346,958 coins. FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @FTX_official . The official website for FTX Token is ftx.com . FTX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ftx

According to CryptoCompare, “FTX is a cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built by traders, for traders. It strives to build a platform powerful enough for professional trading firms and intuitive enough for first-time users. FTX Token (FTT) is the backbone of the FTX ecosystem. It has been carefully designed with incentive schemes to increase network effects and demand for FTT, and to decrease its circulating supply. “

FTX Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FTX Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FTX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

