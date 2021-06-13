Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FELTY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in May

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FELTY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the May 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Fuji Electric stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.46. 365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,154. Fuji Electric has a 52 week low of $6.26 and a 52 week high of $12.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.42.

Get Fuji Electric alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FELTY shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Fuji Electric in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Fuji Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Fuji Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th.

Fuji Electric Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the power electronics systems, power and new energy, electronic devices, and food and beverage distribution businesses worldwide. It offers AC drives, motors, and servo systems; semiconductors, photoconductors, and storage devices; uninterruptible power systems, solar inverters, data centers, rectifiers, and formers; instrumentation products and sensors, and radiation monitoring systems; factory automation Systems; and LV and MV distributions, motor controls, and energy control equipment.

Further Reading: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Fuji Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuji Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.