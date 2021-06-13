Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Shares Purchased by Navellier & Associates Inc

Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its stake in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) by 153.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,656 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc owned about 0.08% of Fulgent Genetics worth $2,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FLGT. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,992,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, COO Jian Xie sold 931 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total value of $65,831.01. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 341,041 shares in the company, valued at $24,115,009.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 789 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total transaction of $58,591.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 142,977 shares in the company, valued at $10,617,472.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,781 shares of company stock worth $1,292,466. 31.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fulgent Genetics stock opened at $73.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.86. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.30 and a 12-month high of $189.89.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $6.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.64. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 53.91% and a return on equity of 101.08%. The business had revenue of $359.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.46 million. Fulgent Genetics’s revenue for the quarter was up 4536.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on FLGT. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Fulgent Genetics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.80.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19 testing and genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

