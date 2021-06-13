Function X Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $308,795.00 (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded up 7.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. In the last week, Function X has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. One Function X coin can now be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000980 BTC on major exchanges. Function X has a market capitalization of $136.58 million and $308,795.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,770.77 or 0.99845302 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00032091 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00008887 BTC.
- Venus (XVS) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.00 or 0.00064386 BTC.
- StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00008665 BTC.
- mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.
- Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000574 BTC.
- Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000119 BTC.
- Nestree (EGG) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000012 BTC.
Function X Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “
Function X Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
