Fundamenta Market Cap Achieves $598,094.45 (FMTA)

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded 20.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 13th. Fundamenta has a market capitalization of $598,094.45 and $1.17 million worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Fundamenta has traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Fundamenta coin can now be purchased for $0.58 or 0.00001486 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002575 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002253 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.85 or 0.00056273 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 36.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.44 or 0.00163375 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.10 or 0.00185672 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $427.29 or 0.01100395 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38,864.18 or 1.00085862 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Fundamenta

Fundamenta’s total supply is 17,981,831 coins and its circulating supply is 1,036,576 coins. The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken . Fundamenta’s official website is fundamenta.network

Fundamenta Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using U.S. dollars.

