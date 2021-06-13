FunFair Price Reaches $0.0471 on Major Exchanges (FUN)

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. One FunFair coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0471 or 0.00000081 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FunFair has a market capitalization of $484.85 million and $47.11 million worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, FunFair has traded 12.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.40 or 0.00057789 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003690 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00022170 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $288.37 or 0.00778563 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.38 or 0.00084727 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,981.08 or 0.08048620 BTC.

FunFair Profile

FUN is a coin. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 coins and its circulating supply is 10,298,879,189 coins. FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . FunFair’s official website is funfair.io . The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

FunFair Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FunFair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FunFair should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FunFair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

