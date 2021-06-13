Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.66.

A number of research firms recently commented on FNKO. Truist increased their price objective on Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded Funko from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Funko from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th.

Get Funko alerts:

NASDAQ:FNKO opened at $23.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.07. Funko has a 52 week low of $4.72 and a 52 week high of $27.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.20. Funko had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 2.07%. The firm had revenue of $189.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.52 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Funko will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jung Jennifer Fall sold 1,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $41,383.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,362 shares in the company, valued at $200,534.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 56,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $1,019,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 447,335 shares of company stock worth $10,528,366. 14.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Funko in the first quarter worth $85,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Funko by 260.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Funko in the first quarter worth $134,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Funko by 185.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 6,970 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Funko in the first quarter worth $216,000. 61.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Funko

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

See Also: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.