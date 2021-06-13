Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.66.
A number of research firms recently commented on FNKO. Truist increased their price objective on Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded Funko from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Funko from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th.
NASDAQ:FNKO opened at $23.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.07. Funko has a 52 week low of $4.72 and a 52 week high of $27.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.
In other news, CFO Jung Jennifer Fall sold 1,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $41,383.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,362 shares in the company, valued at $200,534.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 56,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $1,019,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 447,335 shares of company stock worth $10,528,366. 14.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Funko in the first quarter worth $85,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Funko by 260.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Funko in the first quarter worth $134,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Funko by 185.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 6,970 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Funko in the first quarter worth $216,000. 61.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Funko
Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.
