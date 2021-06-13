Fuse Network (FUSE) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $557,222.00

Fuse Network (CURRENCY:FUSE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. One Fuse Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0839 or 0.00000215 BTC on exchanges. Fuse Network has a market cap of $4.62 million and approximately $557,222.00 worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Fuse Network has traded down 15.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Fuse Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002557 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00056195 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 39.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.01 or 0.00168830 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $72.67 or 0.00185857 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $423.48 or 0.01083110 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,071.64 or 0.99931903 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Fuse Network Coin Profile

Fuse Network’s launch date was September 3rd, 2019. Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins. Fuse Network’s official Twitter account is @Fuse_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Fuse Network is tailor-made for local communities and used to power day-to-day mobile payments for any person with a phone.It’s designed to be a very low-cost alternative to traditional cash or cashless payments. It lowers the barriers of entry for entrepreneurs to launch wallets, payments services, loyalty programs, and any other systems that were previously powered by paper. Moving money on Fuse costs a fixed fee of up to US Dollar 1 cent (max $0.01) per transaction. The network is designed to have an easy to use and understandable model that is ready for mainstream adoption and far more effective than existing alternatives. “

Fuse Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fuse Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fuse Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fuse Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fuse Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fuse Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.