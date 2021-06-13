Fusion (FSN) Price Down 19.3% Over Last Week

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. In the last week, Fusion has traded down 19.3% against the U.S. dollar. Fusion has a total market cap of $42.98 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fusion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.63 or 0.00001609 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Fusion alerts:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,695.69 or 0.99372680 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003367 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded up 45.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002800 BTC.

Fusion Profile

Fusion is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 68,613,000 coins. Fusion’s official message board is medium.com/@fusionprotocol . Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fusion’s official website is fusion.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusion is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The FSN token is an essential component of all the tools available in the Fusion ecosystem. FSN tokens enable access to the entire suite of features and financial transactions on the network. The Fusion MainNet went live on June 2019, in the short/medium term Fusion tokens will exist in various states to maximize access to liquidity and to provide flexibility for token holders. Token holders can seamlessly swap between native MainNet FSN, ERC20 FSN and later BEP2 FSN using Fusion’s Token Swap mechanism and Asset Gateway. Importantly, the total supply of FSN tokens will remain constant. FSN explorer “

Buying and Selling Fusion

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fusion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fusion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fusion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.