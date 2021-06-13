FuzeX Hits 1-Day Volume of $203.00 (FXT)

FuzeX (CURRENCY:FXT) traded down 86.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. One FuzeX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. FuzeX has a market capitalization of $786,331.29 and approximately $203.00 worth of FuzeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FuzeX has traded down 5.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00060193 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003763 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00022574 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $315.03 or 0.00806921 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,172.38 or 0.08125740 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.89 or 0.00084246 BTC.

FuzeX Profile

FuzeX (FXT) is a coin. FuzeX’s total supply is 1,087,156,610 coins and its circulating supply is 915,627,153 coins. The official message board for FuzeX is medium.com/fuzex . FuzeX’s official Twitter account is @fuzex_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FuzeX is fuzex.co

According to CryptoCompare, “FuzeX is an Ethereum-based ecosystem that allows users to convert fiat into cryptocurrencies in real time. With FuzeX card, you can bridge the gap between your online funds and the ones in your pocket. Token holders are able to purchase FuzeX Cards and are also entitled to cheaper annual fees. “

Buying and Selling FuzeX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FuzeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FuzeX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FuzeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

