G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Position Increased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,538,410 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 427,682 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 15.58% of G-III Apparel Group worth $227,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 76.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,820 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 13,758 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,867 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha raised its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 39.4% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 62,898 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 17,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 157,151 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,737,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Wayne S. Miller sold 65,783 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total transaction of $2,217,544.93. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 249,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,400,565.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas Brosig sold 8,188 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $256,693.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,548 shares in the company, valued at $926,329.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GIII shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays raised their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. B. Riley raised their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. G-III Apparel Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:GIII opened at $34.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.41. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $9.30 and a 52-week high of $35.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $519.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.60 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 4.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.75) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

