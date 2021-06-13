Gafisa S.A. (OTCMKTS:GFASY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in May

Gafisa S.A. (OTCMKTS:GFASY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the May 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS GFASY traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,990. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.62. Gafisa has a one year low of $1.16 and a one year high of $2.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
Gafisa Company Profile
