Gafisa S.A. (OTCMKTS:GFASY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in May

Gafisa S.A. (OTCMKTS:GFASY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the May 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GFASY traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,990. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.62. Gafisa has a one year low of $1.16 and a one year high of $2.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Gafisa Company Profile

Gafisa SA operates as a homebuilder under the Gafisa brand in Brazil. The company develops and sells residential units, such as luxury buildings with swimming pools, gyms, visitor parking, and other amenities for middle and upper-income customers; and entry-level buildings and house units. It also develops land subdivisions for sale; and provides construction, technical, and real estate management services to third parties.

