Gala Price Reaches $0.0101 on Major Exchanges (GALA)

Gala (CURRENCY:GALA) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 13th. One Gala coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges. Gala has a market cap of $70.26 million and approximately $579,912.00 worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Gala has traded down 32.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.27 or 0.00059478 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003716 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00022562 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002558 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $313.72 or 0.00801759 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,151.09 or 0.08053180 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.85 or 0.00083959 BTC.

Gala Coin Profile

Gala (CRYPTO:GALA) is a coin. Its launch date was September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 27,908,821,747 coins and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 coins. Gala’s official Twitter account is @GoGalaGames and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gala’s official website is gala.games

According to CryptoCompare, “From one of the founders of Zynga and some of the creative minds behind FarmVille and Words With Friends comes Town Star, a game for the Gala blockchain. Blockchain is the next evolution of gaming and has the $148B industry buzzing with excitement. It’s gaming re-imagined to benefit creators and players, alike. The official ERC-20 Gala (GALA) powers the Gala Games Ecosystem. “

Gala Coin Trading

