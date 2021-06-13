Game.com (GTC) Market Cap Hits $4.80 Million

Game.com (CURRENCY:GTC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 13th. One Game.com coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Game.com has a market cap of $4.80 million and $414,836.00 worth of Game.com was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Game.com has traded up 12.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $21.08 or 0.00058536 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003809 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00022747 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002780 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $286.74 or 0.00796185 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,964.84 or 0.08232504 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.84 or 0.00085625 BTC.

Game.com Profile

Game.com (GTC) is a coin. It was first traded on October 11th, 2017. Game.com’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 761,444,190 coins. Game.com’s official Twitter account is @gelert . The official website for Game.com is game.com . The official message board for Game.com is medium.com/@Game.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Game is an Ethereum-based gaming platform. GTC is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on the Game's ecosystem. “

Game.com Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Game.com directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Game.com should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Game.com using one of the exchanges listed above.

