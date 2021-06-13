GameCredits (GAME) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $305,548.00

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 13th. GameCredits has a total market capitalization of $19.21 million and $305,548.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GameCredits coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000364 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, GameCredits has traded down 18.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GameCredits alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $165.90 or 0.00442223 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00007288 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00011940 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000578 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003934 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000113 BTC.

GameCredits Coin Profile

GAME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 140,683,551 coins. The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GameCredits is gamecredits.org . The official message board for GameCredits is medium.com/gamecredits . GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. Furthermore, GameCredits brings a new level of innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it much more than just an in-game currency. In addition, game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs.Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapping their native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 “

Buying and Selling GameCredits

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GameCredits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GameCredits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GameCredits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GameCredits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.