Ganfeng Lithium Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNENF) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Jun 13th, 2021

Ganfeng Lithium Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNENF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 22,600 shares, a growth of 117.3% from the May 13th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GNENF. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Ganfeng Lithium in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ganfeng Lithium from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS GNENF traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.11. 18,021 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,080. Ganfeng Lithium has a 52 week low of $3.45 and a 52 week high of $19.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.90.

About Ganfeng Lithium

Ganfeng Lithium Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells lithium products in Mainland China, Hong Kong, rest of Asia, the European Union, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Lithium Metal and Compound, Lithium Battery, and Lithium Ore Resource and Others. The company has interests in the Mount Marion mine located in Australia; Cauchari-Olaroz project situated in Jujuy Province, Northwest Argentina; Mariana project located in the Andes Mountains in Salta Province, Argentina; Sonora project situated in Mexico; Pilbara Pilgangoora lithium-tantalum project located in Western Australia; Ningdu Heyuan mine situated in Ningdu County, Ganzhou City, Jiangxi Province; and Avalonia project located in Ireland.

Featured Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Ganfeng Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ganfeng Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.