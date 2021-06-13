Ganfeng Lithium Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNENF) Short Interest Update

Ganfeng Lithium Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNENF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 22,600 shares, a growth of 117.3% from the May 13th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GNENF. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Ganfeng Lithium in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ganfeng Lithium from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS GNENF traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.11. 18,021 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,080. Ganfeng Lithium has a 52 week low of $3.45 and a 52 week high of $19.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.90.

Ganfeng Lithium Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells lithium products in Mainland China, Hong Kong, rest of Asia, the European Union, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Lithium Metal and Compound, Lithium Battery, and Lithium Ore Resource and Others. The company has interests in the Mount Marion mine located in Australia; Cauchari-Olaroz project situated in Jujuy Province, Northwest Argentina; Mariana project located in the Andes Mountains in Salta Province, Argentina; Sonora project situated in Mexico; Pilbara Pilgangoora lithium-tantalum project located in Western Australia; Ningdu Heyuan mine situated in Ningdu County, Ganzhou City, Jiangxi Province; and Avalonia project located in Ireland.

