GAPS (GAP) Price Hits $0.18

GAPS (CURRENCY:GAP) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 13th. In the last seven days, GAPS has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. GAPS has a total market cap of $1.79 million and $228.00 worth of GAPS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GAPS coin can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000499 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GAPS alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,853.10 or 0.99890859 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00031862 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00009250 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.29 or 0.00064898 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000987 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00009390 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002730 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000119 BTC.

GAPS Profile

GAP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 13th, 2016. GAPS’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. GAPS’s official Twitter account is @Gapcoin . GAPS’s official website is gapschain.io/main . GAPS’s official message board is medium.com/@gapschain

According to CryptoCompare, “GAPS PLATFORM gathers information from the community users through a debate-like process that should be about something that can be predicted and have an answer to it. Such as voting, weather, sports and etc. To those who answered logically and correctly and as well as for the questioner who asked a logical question will get a certain amount of compensation in GAP tokens. “

GAPS Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAPS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAPS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GAPS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GAPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GAPS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.