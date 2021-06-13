Gas Price Tops $7.73 on Top Exchanges (GAS)

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 13th. One Gas coin can currently be purchased for about $7.73 or 0.00020923 BTC on exchanges. Gas has a total market cap of $78.29 million and approximately $6.18 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Gas has traded 17.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002709 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002277 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.67 or 0.00055943 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.25 or 0.00173919 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.08 or 0.00192404 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $411.70 or 0.01114374 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,872.38 or 0.99804019 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gas Profile

Gas launched on August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. The official website for Gas is neo.org . Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

Gas Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

