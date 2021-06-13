GateToken (GT) Price Hits $3.82 on Exchanges

GateToken (CURRENCY:GT) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 13th. During the last seven days, GateToken has traded 18.8% lower against the US dollar. One GateToken coin can currently be bought for $3.82 or 0.00010592 BTC on major exchanges. GateToken has a market capitalization of $302.88 million and approximately $7.21 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002774 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.00 or 0.00058241 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003741 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00022468 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $284.69 or 0.00789489 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,932.82 or 0.08133191 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.77 or 0.00085334 BTC.

GateToken Profile

GT is a coin. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,300,282 coins. GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io . GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain

According to CryptoCompare, “GateChain is a public blockchain dedicated to blockchain assets safety and decentralized exchange. The newly invented onchain-safety- account and customizable-time –delay-recovery feature is designed to guarantee the blockchain asset safety even after the leakage or destruction of the private keys. “

GateToken Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GateToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GateToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

