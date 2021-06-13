Geeq 1-Day Volume Tops $231,038.00 (GEEQ)

Geeq (CURRENCY:GEEQ) traded up 8.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 13th. Geeq has a market cap of $4.56 million and approximately $231,038.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Geeq coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.52 or 0.00001339 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Geeq has traded 13.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.30 or 0.00059891 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003680 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00022372 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $311.72 or 0.00801383 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,136.22 or 0.08062668 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.78 or 0.00084282 BTC.

Geeq (CRYPTO:GEEQ) is a coin. Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,747,222 coins. Geeq’s official Twitter account is @GeeqOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Geeq’s official message board is geeq.io/category/news . Geeq’s official website is geeq.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Geeq is based on a new blockchain consensus protocol called Proof of Honesty(PoH). PoH empowers users who hold tokens on the platform to determine for themselves whether the network of validating nodes is behaving honestly. This allows Geeq to provide 99% Byzantine Fault Tolerance (BFT) while delivering rapid transaction finality at extremely low transactions cost. An additional protocol based on economic mechanism design gives Geeq Strategically Provable Security (SPS). “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geeq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Geeq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Geeq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

