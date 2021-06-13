Gemini Dollar (GUSD) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $10.18 Million

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. During the last seven days, Gemini Dollar has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Gemini Dollar coin can currently be bought for $1.01 or 0.00002578 BTC on popular exchanges. Gemini Dollar has a market capitalization of $186.60 million and approximately $10.18 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.28 or 0.00059543 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003706 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00022371 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $314.62 or 0.00804685 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,134.16 or 0.08016101 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.76 or 0.00083785 BTC.

Gemini Dollar Coin Profile

GUSD is a coin. It launched on September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 185,151,740 coins. The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/dollar . Gemini Dollar’s official message board is gemini.com/blog . Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gemini is a licensed digital asset financial platform. It enables users with the ability to trade (buy/sell), and store digital assets by granting them the access to custody services and a crypto marketplace. Gemini platform works under the regulatory oversight of the New York State Department of Financial Services. The GUSD token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Gemini. It is a stable coin which is attached to the USD, giving it the stability of fiat along with the advantages of cryptocurrency. “

Gemini Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gemini Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gemini Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

