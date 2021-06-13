Genaro Network (GNX) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $408,011.00

Genaro Network (CURRENCY:GNX) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 13th. Genaro Network has a market capitalization of $6.67 million and approximately $408,011.00 worth of Genaro Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Genaro Network has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Genaro Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0244 or 0.00000068 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.59 or 0.00057354 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003684 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00022457 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $279.75 or 0.00779403 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.62 or 0.00085297 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,889.21 or 0.08049663 BTC.

About Genaro Network

GNX is a coin. Its launch date was September 27th, 2017. Genaro Network’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 273,721,061 coins. The Reddit community for Genaro Network is /r/GenaroNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Genaro Network’s official website is genaro.network . Genaro Network’s official Twitter account is @GenaroNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Genaro Network is medium.com/genaro-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Genaro Network is an Ethereum-based storage network, providing blockchain developers a one-stop solution to deploy smart contracts and store data simultaneously. One of the major components of the Hub is the Genaro Accelerator, a resident incubation and acceleration platform that supports the creation of the DAPPS that utilize the Genaro Network. It provides mentorship, technical expertise, marketing support, and community funding to allow the teams and projects to grow. GNX is an ERC20 token that powers Genaro Network. “

