General Electric (NYSE:GE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

General Electric (NYSE:GE) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.79.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on General Electric from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

GE stock opened at $13.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $120.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.76, a P/E/G ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.46. General Electric has a 1 year low of $5.93 and a 1 year high of $14.41.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $17.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 760,463,363 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,984,884,000 after purchasing an additional 78,587,272 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 566,506,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,118,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194,969 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 480,790,647 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,192,540,000 after purchasing an additional 65,865,371 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 130,669,192 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,710,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 89,859,216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $970,480,000 after purchasing an additional 632,923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

