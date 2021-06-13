General Electric (NYSE:GE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

General Electric (NYSE:GE) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.79.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on General Electric from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.
GE stock opened at $13.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $120.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.76, a P/E/G ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.46. General Electric has a 1 year low of $5.93 and a 1 year high of $14.41.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 760,463,363 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,984,884,000 after purchasing an additional 78,587,272 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 566,506,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,118,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194,969 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 480,790,647 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,192,540,000 after purchasing an additional 65,865,371 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 130,669,192 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,710,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 89,859,216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $970,480,000 after purchasing an additional 632,923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.41% of the company’s stock.
General Electric Company Profile
General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.
