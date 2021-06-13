Genesis Shards Price Hits $0.29 on Exchanges (GS)

Genesis Shards (CURRENCY:GS) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. One Genesis Shards coin can now be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000767 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Genesis Shards has traded 42.2% lower against the dollar. Genesis Shards has a market capitalization of $3.48 million and $169,083.00 worth of Genesis Shards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002657 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002293 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.32 or 0.00056601 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.05 or 0.00167354 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $71.61 or 0.00190080 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $436.64 or 0.01158966 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37,630.73 or 0.99882111 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Genesis Shards Profile

Genesis Shards’ total supply is 208,911,248 coins and its circulating supply is 12,030,988 coins. Genesis Shards’ official Twitter account is @GenShards

Buying and Selling Genesis Shards

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Shards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genesis Shards should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Genesis Shards using one of the exchanges listed above.

