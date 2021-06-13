GenesisX Hits One Day Trading Volume of $89.00 (XGS)

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 13th. Over the last week, GenesisX has traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. GenesisX has a market capitalization of $55,182.00 and $89.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GenesisX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00007703 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000071 BTC.

GenesisX Profile

XGS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 9,448,951 coins. GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GenesisX is genesisx.net . The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

GenesisX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GenesisX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GenesisX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

