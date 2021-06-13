Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GNFT. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Genfit from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genfit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Genfit during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Genfit during the first quarter worth about $160,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Genfit during the first quarter worth about $189,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Genfit during the third quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Genfit by 76.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 27,818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GNFT opened at $4.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.22. Genfit has a fifty-two week low of $3.63 and a fifty-two week high of $7.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.25.

Genfit Company Profile

Genfit SA, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops drug candidates and diagnostic solutions for metabolic and liver-related diseases. The company's products include Elafibranor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial to treat patients with primary biliary cholangitis. It also engages in the development of NIS4 technology for the diagnosis of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and fibrosis.

